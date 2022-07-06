More than 1,870 students completed a total of 2,075 degrees at Wichita State University spring 2022.
Local students receiving degrees include:
Falls City, Neb.: Kelsi M Bloom, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Cum Laude
Highland: Scarlett J Davis, Bachelor of Arts, Commun Sciences and Disorders
Horton: Kimberly J Ross, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Cum Laude
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.
