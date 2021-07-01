Nearly 3,130 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2021. The graduates are from 101 Kansas counties, 44 states and 44 countries.
The university awarded 2,207 bachelor's degrees, 700 master's degrees, 216 doctorates — 115 of which are Doctor of Veterinary Medicine — and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.
More than 620 students earned graduation honors for outstanding academic performance. Of those, 222 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 208 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 194 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.
Fairview: Mikayla Deters, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness, Secondary Major, Summa Cum Laude
Hiawatha: Alexis Feldkamp, Bachelor of Science; Keenan Hinton, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Dannell Kopp, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude; Cameron Smith, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering; Bryn Swearingen, Master of Science; Kyle Tollefson, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Tess Wolney, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Horton: Kylie Hutfles, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude; Jesse Rice, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Abby Ross, Bachelor of Science in Education, Magna Cum Laude
Morrill: Traevin Snyder, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
White Cloud: Aubrey Wright, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Cum Laude
