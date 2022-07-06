Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,178 students who were on the WSU Dean’s Honor Roll for spring 2022.
To be included on the honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Local students honored include:
Horton: Delaine M Molt
Sabetha: Olivia M Garrett and Amelia K Martin
Troy: Janie K Newton
