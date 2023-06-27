Local students earn distinction at Wichita State University Joey May Joey May Author email Jun 27, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,273 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for spring 2023.To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.Local students named to the Dean's Honor Roll include:Hiawatha: Harley J. CalhoonHorton: Ethan D Miller, Delaine M MoltSabetha: Olivia M Garrett, Darcie I Jackman, Amelia K Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Local students complete degrees at Wichita State University Local students earn distinction at Wichita State University Horton graduate receives NEK Pro-Life Action League scholarship Historical Society planning Annual Meeting-Ice Cream Social Hiawatha Municipal Court First UMC plans Vacation Bible School Horton Police Community Happenings Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHealth Alert Lawrence: Short naps can be beneficial! Doctor ExplainsKansas report for 2022 shows skyrocketing number of out-of-state abortion seekersLarge portion of Kansas anti-trans law may not be enforced, but consequences still feltCounty finds temporary home for Meals on WheelsSupreme Court deals major blow to Texas, Louisiana in deportation lawsuitBombshells join with Wal-Mart to benefit Children's Miracle NetworkHiawatha swimmers kick off season at homeHiawatha PoliceHCVB kicks off Hometown Pride Leaf projectBrown County Sheriff Images Videos CommentedHistorical Society planning Annual Meeting-Ice Cream Social (1)Hiawatha Commission approves road repairs (1)Jane Fonda works out to avoid falling into depression: ‘I come from a long line of depressed people’ (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
