WICHITA - Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,246 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for fall 2021.
To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Students earning this honor include: Delaine M. Holt of Holton, Olivia M.Garrett and Amelia K. Martin of Sabetha and Janie K. Newton of Troy.
Wichita State University serves as the Kansas urban-based research university, enrolling more than 16,000 students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.
