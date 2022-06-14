CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University will graduate more than 7,300 students during ceremonies Saturday, June 11 at Reser Stadium on the Corvallis campus and Sunday, June 12 at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend.
The 7,318 graduates will receive 7,574 degrees. (There will be 250 students receiving two degrees and three who will receive three degrees.)
The number of graduates is the second most in university history, behind only last year. They will add to the ranks of OSU alumni, who have earned 280,013 degrees over the university’s history.
For more information about commencement events, visit https://commencement.oregonstate.edu/.
Local students graduating this June from Oregon State include:
Everest: Kristen Jensen, Master of Science, Food Science and Technology.
