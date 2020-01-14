Local and area students are among the 1,596 students named to the Deans Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester by deans at Fort Hays State University.
The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.
Local students honored:
Hiawatha: Kimberly Lene Brown is a junior majoring in general studies (networking).
Timothy Michael Chandler is a senior majoring in general studies (networking).
Rosella Marie Madere is a freshman majoring in education.
Horton: Jacob Zachery Stuart is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (health informatics).
Robinson: Amy Elaine Mueller is a senior majoring in sociology.
