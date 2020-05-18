Sheriff John D. Merchant of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office has announced the winners of The Deputy Todd Michael Widman Memorial Scholarship.
Committee members selected two scholarship recipients on May 12.
The winner of the one-time $2,500 award from the Hiawatha High School was Seth Patrick Bauerle, son of Daron and Elizabeth Bauerle of Hiawatha. Bauerle will be attending Kansas State Polytech in Salina, majoring in professional piloting. The $2,500 scholarship winner from the Horton High School was Kailea Marie Smith, daughter of Jason and Rhonda Smith, who will be attending Kansas State University in Manhattan, majoring in Athletic Training with the goal of obtaining a Doctoral degree in Physical therapy.
"On behalf of the selection committee, Chief John Calhoon and retired Sheriff Jim Wolney, and Sheriff John Merchant, we want to wish these outstanding examples of the youth of Brown County the very best in their future endeavors."
According to Sheriff John Merchant, March 1 of this year was the 20th anniversary of when Brown County Deputy Todd Michael Widman gave his life in the line of duty.
"In honor of his sacrifice, we had challenge coins made that were available to the public with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards the Deputy Todd Michael Widman Memorial Scholarship," Sheriff Merchant said. "We ended up rounding up the scholarship award to $2500. With money we had left in the Offender Registry account, we were able to offer an additional $2,500 scholarship in memory of Todd."
Sheriff Merchant reported that Horton and Hiawatha High School students turned in approximately 17 scholarship applications and he was honored to have Retired Sheriff Jim Wolney and Horton Police Chief John Calhoon serve as the scholarship committee.
"Based on the quality of applicants, Wolney and Calhoon both commented on how difficult it was to select one winner from each school," he said. “I appreciate the hard work and dedication our committee put into this process. It was an honor to have them serve as our inaugural scholarship committee in memory of Todd.”
