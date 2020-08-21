Longtime Hiawatha resident Eileen Kling will turn 100 years old on Aug. 26, 2020.
She and her husband Ernest Lee Kling moved to 409 Delaware St., in Hiawatha in March of 1959 from Goff, Kan. She lived in the same home for nearly 60 years, until she moved to Maple Heights in September of 2018. Eileen was born in Palmer, Kan., one of three daughters of Walter and Adah Cawood. Her father was a depot agent, settling in Corning, where Eileen graduated from High School in 1938. She celebrated her 80th high school reunion in 2018 in Corning at the annual alumni celebration.
Eileen was an LPN, working as an office nurse for Dr. DeWitt S. Lowe for many years until his retirement, when she worked for Oak Ridge Acres and then Maple Heights Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She continued to work in nursing until her retirement at age 78, and kept her nursing license active until she was 80.
Eileen enjoyed many activities throughout her life, including traveling, country music, and walking. She walked 2 miles daily until her mid 90’s, when she cut back to 1 mile daily. Eileen was active in Zenith Chapter #184, Order of the Eastern Star, holding several offices including Worthy Matron throughout the years. Eileen enjoys her 8 adult grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
She was born on the day in 1920 when white women received the right to vote. An independent and free spirit, she keeps the staff and residents at Maple Heights entertained with her quick wit and amusing stories of the past. Birthday wishes can be sent to Eileen at 302 East Iowa St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.