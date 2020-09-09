Longtime librarian Susan Bryant is retiring at the end of September after spending more than 20 years working at Morrill Public Library.
Bryant has worn many hats in her years at the library, such as putting together crafts and playing music at storytime, delivering books and movies to patrons through our home delivery service, and being an active member in several of the library's clubs. Library officials say she is always dedicated and hardworking for any project she takes on, and has a special knack for tackling any challenge that comes her way.
"Even after retirement, Susan's impact will continue to spread beyond the library's doors."
While an in-person celebration is not planned, the library, along with the Friends of Morrill Public Library, are hosting a card shower in honor of Susan. Please send a card full of your memories and well-wishes to the library:
Morrill Public Library
C/O Susan Bryant
431 Oregon St.
Hiawatha, KS 66434
