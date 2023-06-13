This weekend is my wedding anniversary, and it’s hard to believe that I have been married 40 years, especially when I look at my beautiful wife. One of our wedding songs has been going through my head this week. It is the song “Today” by Randy Sparks. The line I think about is this: “a million tomorrows will all pass away, ere I forget the love that was mine…today.” After all these years the songs have remained in my memory, the rest of the service, not so much. I am pretty sure that there was a message on 1 Corinthians 13, and I know we did vows and lit a unity candle. But the emotions of the day are what I remember most of all. The love, the excitement, the nerves, the disbelief all come rushing back in the hearing of “Today.”
I have been blessed since that day to be able to officiate a number of weddings, to counsel couples, to hear their stories and bear witness to their days. And what I tell them, especially if they pick Paul’s paean to love to the Corinthian church, is that this love you feel today is always available to you when you need it. Now I know that the Greek in which Paul was writing has many words for love, and Paul’s word is agape, not eros. Paul is lifting up agape, love in action, not romantic love. And yet I have learned you see that relationships cannot survive on romantic passion alone. Sometimes we have to show each other love through our actions. Sometimes our love is like a brotherly love of a great companion. Sometimes, our love is a caring love like that of a parent for a child. Sometimes it is dutiful. Sometimes it is kind. Sometimes it is like your wedding day.
When Jesus was asked what the greatest commandment was, he responded with two commandments about love. The first was the familiar prayer to love God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. And he said this is like it; love your neighbor as yourself. Love, whether loving God or neighbor, is more than just an emotion, it is a duty, a command, a mindset, a way of looking at the world. This is what I tell couples; they have to look at each other through a love perspective. Friends, Christ calls all of us to look at God and our neighbors through a love perspective. Don’t forget the love that is yours…to have, to know and to give…today.
