Kansas Army National Guard Lt. Col. Larry Leupold, who lives in Hiawatha, completed a master’s degree Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, July 23, 2021.
The Army War College provides the Army’s senior professional military education. Lt. Gen. Laura Potter, Deputy Chief of Staff for intelligence of the United States Army, presided and spoke to the class of 382 senior officers, international officers, and civilians serving at the Senior Executive Service level or above.
Next, Leupold serves as the Chief of Fires, 35 Infantry Division.
