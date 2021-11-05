The 29th Luminaries will take place in Horton on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 5:30-7 p.m. This event features 15 or more living scenes about the life of Christ displayed along a 10-block route that is lit by at least 1300 candles (luminaries).
The people of area churches dress in Biblical costumes and form pictures or tableaus of various events described in the Bible regarding Jesus, the Messiah.
The city of Horton turns off the street lights in this area, and people in homes along the route also are encouraged to turn off all Christmas and outdoor lights so that people can easily view the scenes from the comfort of their vehicles.
In addition to the costumed characters, many of the scenes use music, props and backdrops that are designed by the various churches, and a few scenes use live animals.
This is a free event that is sponsored by the churches of the South Brown County Ministerial Association. The public is invited to mark their calendars for Dec. 5 and make plans to attend the 29th Luminaries in Horton. The various scenes will remind everyone of the real reason for the Christmas season.
