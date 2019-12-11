Horton’s annual Festival of Lights Christmas Luminarias, sponsored by the South Brown County Ministerial Association (SBCMA) was Sunday, Dec. 1 for its 28th year.
In 1991 an annual Christmas tradition began in Horton with the first Festival of Lights Christmas Luminarias, which continues to this day, always on the first Sunday in December. In Horton’s Festival of Lights, each scene conveys the message of God’s love as shown through the life of Jesus Christ from his earthly birth, life, death, resurrection and ascension.
The Luminaries stem from an old Spanish custom of putting candles in paper bags weighted with sand. The candles are lit and put along the path to one’s home on Christmas Eve to light the way for the Christ child to come into the home and into the lives of the people who live there.
In Horton, 1,300 candles lit the 10-block route, which featured 14 living tableaus of representative times in the life of Christ. The people of area churches dressed in biblical clothes and formed still pictures — or tableaus — from the prophecy in Isaiah about the coming of Christ, to His crucifixion and ultimately, His ascension into heaven. Colorful costumes, music, back drops designed by the churches and even live animals are part of the scenes along the way.
The city of Horton turned off the street lights in the area so the luminaries are even more pronounced. The route featured 14 blocks of luminaries, starting at 14th and Central. Shuttle rides were also offered from Jim’s Thriftway.
