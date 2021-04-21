The 2021 Kansas Governor’s Scholar award recognizes the academic top 1% of Kansas' senior class. Kate Madsen, daughter of Erik and Trish Madsen, is Hiawatha’s Kansas Governor's Scholar award recipient for 2021.
She will receive a congratulatory letter from Governor Kelly, a certificate, and a commemorative program to recognize her accomplishment. Kate plans to attend the University of Saint Mary, major in Biology and run track and cross country.
