There are a few things that you need to know when beginning to learn the game of golf.
Rule #1: Keep your eyes on the ball.
Rule #2: Swing as hard as you can.
Rule #3: The more noise you make when the ball finally goes in the hole, the better golfer people on the course think you are.
Those may not be the rules that most people abide by, but they have helped me enjoy the game more when I play.
All joking aside, golf is a very interesting game. It's a game of focus and angles. Each club has a different degree of loft which helps you adjust to the length of the shot. My personal favorite club is my wedge. Not only does it mean that I am nearing the green when I use this club, but it also has the greatest degree of angle. This means that I can hit the ball higher in the air so when it come back down it lands on the green and doesn't go very far.
Simply put, the higher the ball goes in the air, the bigger the impact on the green. This idea translates to our lives in Christ as well.
You see, the closer that we get to God, the bigger our impact is on this world. This idea has been in my mind over the past few months as I have been preparing to move away from Hiawatha. I have thought about how many people that I have come across over the past 8 1/2 years who have made a huge impact in my life. These people have impacted me through their relationship with God. They have inspired me to also fly higher so that, like their lives, I can hopefully make an impact in this world as well.
So as I close, I have two desires.
First, I hope that I leave this community having made an impact on others the way that you have all have made an impact on my life. And secondly, I desire to take some of your inspiration with me to southeast Kansas so that I can affect people's lives there the way that you have all impacted mine.
I guess the thing I really want to say is, thank you Hiawatha for showing me what impact I can make on this world if I just get close enough to God.
God Bless
