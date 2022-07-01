The family of Donna Trost wish to thank family, students, co-workers, friends and neighbors who stopped by for a visit, sent cards and called to see how mom was doing. We especially appreciated the care Freedom Hospice gave her during the last days of her earthly life; Jay Brock of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home was heaven-sent with his assistance in Mom’s celebration.
During the last days of mom’s life, Shane Spangler visited, brought special treats and played the piano. When it was time to celebrate her earthly life, he told a joyful story and how her story would continue on in her new life with God. He holds a special place in our heart, as does the community who knew and loved her.
