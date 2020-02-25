Hiawatha Lodge No. 35, A.F. & A.M., Mt. Horeb Chapter No. 43, Royal Arch Masons, Washington Council No. 2, Cryptic Masons, and Hiawatha Commandery No. 13, Knights Templar.
Will present 75-65-50-25 year Emblems and Certificates Tuesday, March 3, at the Masonic Temple, 601 Utah, Hiawatha. Hiawatha Lodge will open promptly at 8:00 p.m. This is an OPEN MEETING.
M:.W:. Dale Morrow, Grand Master of Masons in Kansas will present a 75 year Emblem to W: Warner Pape, 65 year Emblems to Bro’s. Billy D. Collins, W: Robert Hirsch, W:. John Rainwater; 50 year Emblems to W: Greg Johnson, W:. Kreg Johnson, David Wilson: 25 Year Emblems to Bro’s. to Chris Herner, Richard Heck, Tom Lockwood, Warner T. Pape IV, James Summers.
M:.E:. T. Michael Fegan, Grand High Priest of Royal Arch Masons in Kansas will present 75 year Emblem to E:. Warner Pape.
M:.I:. Wayne Rector, Grand Master of Cryptic Mason’s in Kansas.
R:.E:. Jamie Carwell, Grand Commander of Knight Templar of Kansas.
Ill. Sirs:. Brian Wilson, Abdallah Potentate, and ILL:. Sir:. Dan Baker will bring greetings and best wishes from their respective Temples.
Again, we will have the Grand Presiding Officers of the Lodge, York Rite, Shrine with us for this important event, bringing the unity of the Masonic Bodies and the Shrine that we need. Other past and present Grand Officers will be here, including our faithful Bro's., etc. from Missouri and Nebraska.
WM:. Rodney W. Carwell, Master of Hiawatha Lodge No. 35, Rodney Carwell, E:. High Priest of Mt. Horeb Chapter RAM, Brandon Ruch, Illustrious Master of Washington Council No. 2, John Howard, E:. Commander of Hiawatha Commandery No. 13, Warner Pape, Secretary of Hiawatha Lodge No. 35 and Mt. Horeb Chapter No. 43, Jamie Carwell, Recorder of Washington Council No. 2.
This is Warner Pape’s 50th year as Secretary/Recorder of Hiawatha Masonic Bodies.
