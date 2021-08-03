The Members of Hiawatha #35 A.F. & A.M. were able to sponsor Cameron Younie, of Sabetha High School, to attend the Annual Masons All State Marching Band camp, which plays at the Annual East-West Shrine Bowl.
Younie plays sousaphone in the Sabetha High Band, and was lucky enough to attend the camp with her brother Zachery, who was sponsored by Smithton #1 A.F. & A.M. of Highland.
When asked “What do you think you took away from this experience?” Younie replied, “The thing I took away most from this experience was how our performance benefited the kids receiving treatment through the Shriner's hospital, and how it leaves a very positive impact on those children.”
Younie has already expressed interest in attending again next year, and adds, “I would absolutely recommend other music students to participate in the band camp because you get to meet so many cool people and learn so much; it feels amazing to be part of something bigger than yourself and doing something special for the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.