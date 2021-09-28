The Hiawatha Church of Christ is sponsoring a Gospel Preaching presentation from Oct. 1-3. Guest speaker will be Matt Miller, gospel preacher and meteorologist for KSNT TV in Topeka.
The theme will be "Changing Our Perspective" and the schedule is as follows:
Friday, 7 p.m. - Seeing Jesus for Who He is
Saturday 7 p.m. - Seeing Ourselves as God Sees Us
Sunday 8:30 a.m. - Seeing God's Plan for His People
Sunday 9:30 a.m. - Living Life Knowing God's View
The public is welcome to attend these events at the church, located at 214 Osage St., Hiawatha. Call 785-741-4023.
