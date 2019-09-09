The descendants Fred and Agnes Matthias Family will hold their annual reunion at the Larry and Etta Mae Family Pond, 263 318th Road, Horton this coming Sunday, Sept. 15.
A potluck dinner will be at 12:30 p.m. with fellowship and reminiscing to follow. All descendants in the invited to attend. For further information please contact Debbie (Matthias) Selland at (785) 741-3226.
