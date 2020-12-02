When McKinley Hennigan was 8 years old, she wondered what she could do with money earned from a lemonade stand.
She decided she wanted to help the homeless and less fortunate. Since that summer, she has had a summer and a winter mission each year, in which she provides a blessing bag to each person at the Open Door Food kitchen in St. Joseph, Mo.
McKinley has earned money in numerous ways in order to purchase items which go in every blessing bag. She has baked homemade treats at various times, in which others can order and provide a free will donation if they wish. She has had a baked goods and lemonade stand at a couple of local events, as well.
Currently, there is a fundraiser page on Facebook, "McKinley's Mission," in which donations can be made. There is also a Facebook page called "McKinley's Mission," in which anyone interested can follow, from the beginning of the mission to current.
McKinley is collecting the following items for the blessing bags: an insulated thermos, a blanket, a stocking hat, gloves, deodorant, shampoo, socks, a non-perishable food item, hand sanitizing wipes, a razor, a brush and a cinch backpack to put the items in.
If anyone is interested in helping McKinley with her mission, you may contact her mom or dad, Sheila and Jim Hennigan. You may also contact her mom, Sheila Jeffers Hennigan, through Facebook.
