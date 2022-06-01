The Hiawatha Mennonite Church is planning a Vacation Bible School June 13-17.
The VBS will be from 6-8:30 p.m. at the church, located 2 1/2 miles north of Walmart at the corner of Kestrel and 260th.
All children ages 5-14 are welcome to attend. All parents are invited to attend the VBS singing, followed by a homemade ice cream social at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17.
Call 850-619-5815 for more information.
