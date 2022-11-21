Mennonite youth planning caroling event Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Nov 21, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The community is invited to a candlelit Christmas caroling evening at the Hiawatha Mennonite Church.The event is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the church - located at 1312 260th Road, Hiawatha.Hot drinks will be available. RSVP to Bethany at 484-793-2369 if you plan to attend. Sponsored by the Hiawatha Mennonite Youth Group. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Stolen vehicle recovered in Doniphan County Hiawatha organization receives Tower Foundation grant to support mental health services Second and fourth graders present 'A Night at the Movies' Sunday's Turkey Trot brings in the gobblers Chamber and downtown businesses come together for Jingle & Mingle ‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement campaign kicks into high gear over Thanksgiving weekend Mennonite youth planning caroling event Crime victims to be honored at upcoming holiday remembrance receptions Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFairbridge Inn Express celebrates opening with Chamber ribbon cuttingRV destroyed in early morning fireBrown County native inducted into Farmbroadcaster's Hall of FameHiawatha Municipal CourtCitizens Bank reports scamSchool Board hears lease proposal for sports complexBrown County SheriffAlex Gino, author of book that sparked effort to close Kansas town’s library, speaks outEconomic issues are voters’ top priority, polling findsHiawatha Chamber unveils new ornament design Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
