Several local families came out for a messy day of fun on a hot Saturday last weekend at the First Baptist Church.
The event was the second Family Breakout Experience "Messy or Not, Here We Come," where families in the community were invited to join in some crazy, wet and messy fun out on the lawn. This included water games, a Messy Madness Obstacle Course, Slip N' Slide bowling and a visit from the Hiawatha Fire Department.
Paul Shaefer from the HFD sprayed the group with water from one of the department's older tankers and even let some of the young visitors help him out a little. There was popcorn, cotton candy and popsicles for all - handed out by the youth of the church. The event was free.
Emily Chandler, the church's Children's Ministry coordinator, said this was the second event of the summer for the Breakout Ministry - which is the Wednesday after school children's ministry that runs through the academic year.
Next up will be registration for Breakoff - which kicks off in September - and is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the church. Kids in grades K-4 can sign up for this free after school program and - along with their parents - are invited for food, games and bouncy houses during registration night.
Register that night or online at www.fbchiawatha.org. Contact the church at 742-3423 for more information.
