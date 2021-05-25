MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its President's, Dean's List and Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester. A total of 360 students qualified for one of the honors.
Among local students who qualified for Dean's List honors was Austin Tummons of Fairview.
All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors. Neutral credit hours are excluded from the calculation and reduce the course load used to figure the honor. The President's List is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester; Dean's List ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the Honor Roll is 3.2 to 3.49.
MidAmerica Nazarene University is a private, Christian, liberal arts university of more than 2,000 students. Offering 40 plus traditional undergraduate majors, the university is also known for its accelerated professional and graduate programs. The campus is located on 105 acres in Olathe, Kansas. More information may be found at www.mnu.edu.
