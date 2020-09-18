When you look into the mirror, what do you see? How do you feel about yourself? Do you have a good self-image or a bad one? How about your self-esteem? How you see yourself will have an impact on your life in Christ; if you don’t like who you are for any reason you will not believe for anything good for yourself in your prayers.
Our negative feelings about ourselves may be because of our looks, size, habits or many other aspects of life that often cause negativity. Our culture tells us that we have to look, dress, think, and act in certain ways to be liked. All of these factors will impact our personal lives in shocking ways and therefore will affect us physically, mentally and spiritually.
What do you do about it? First, understand that you were created in the image of God and He made only one you to live at this time to be the best you possible. The Lord desires to not only bless you, but to be part of your life every single day. The Psalmist says you are “fearfully and wonderfully made”. You are awesome because God made you to be awesome.
Secondly, we must ask and expect God to bless us. Many people don’t pray for themselves because they don’t want to be selfish or self-centered. Simply put, how can you be a blessing if you are not blessed. God desires to bless you personally and powerfully so you can be a blessing to others.
You are made in the image of God and Jesus loves you so much that came to die on the cross for you so that He could spend forever with you. Because of what Jesus did for you, you are a joint heir with Jesus with an inheritance in Heaven prepared just for you for all eternity.
I have a simple pattern for prayer that might help: 1) Honor God. 2) Pray for yourself. 3) Prayer for others. 4) Honor God with thanksgiving. Expect the blessings God has in store for you so that you can be a blessing and don’t forget to thank God for it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.