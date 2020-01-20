The First Baptist Church of Hiawatha will have a Mission Soup Day on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The menu will include chili, cheesy potato soup, chicken noodle soup, sandwiches, relishes and dessert.
Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 210 Lodge Rd. Carry out containers will also be provided. Free will donations will be used for outreach missions of the church.
