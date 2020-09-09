Ever seen these guys walking around in white shirts and ties all day? Maybe they have knocked on your door or said hi to you in the street. Maybe you have wondered why they each seem to have the first name of Elder.
These four young men have something in common. They are all missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. This means they have all given up 2 years of their lives to share messages about Jesus Christ and to try to live a little bit as He did. But, all four have unique backgrounds and hobbies they will return to after their two years is up.
First is Elder Ellingson. He is from Arizona and is 12th in the line of 13 kids in his family. He loves pretty much every sport out there and hopes someday to go into Physical Therapy. Elder Ellingson was in Brazil prior to Covid teaching about Jesus Christ in Portuguese.
Elder Zurek is from Texas, and he also spent some time in Brazil and learned some Portuguese. He likes to hunt and go to the shooting range. He also enjoys watching football, playing video games, and camping. He decided that he would come out on a mission because he wanted to help others come closer to Christ and serve. He is the youngest of 3 boys in his family.
Elder Campos comes from Utah. He enjoys any kind of sport and loves to be outdoors. 80's rock is his favorite type of music. He has lived all over Kansas and finds joy in serving others.
Elder Lamb hails from New Mexico. He lived in Peru for just over a year and is fluent in Spanish. He loves to play sports such as tennis, volleyball, and spikeball. He enjoys the outdoors and loves to go mountain biking, hiking, camping, and snowboarding. But ultimately, Elder Lamb loves to be around people and help them.
Why would four young men come all the way to Hiawatha just to share about Jesus Christ? They each have found comfort that comes from Christ's gospel and hope that they can help whoever they meet to feel that same comfort. And they would love to talk to you! Feel free to call Elder Ellingson and Elder Zurek at (316)351-3491 or Elder Lamb and Elder Campos at (785) 4308505.
