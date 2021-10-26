Church of the Lord Jesus Christ welcomes Sheryl Lear of White Cloud to be the guest speaker for Waffles & Worship, the church’s women’s ministry, at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. She and her husband Jim have served in Ghana, where they were stationed in 1986, and in the U.S. for more than 30 years with Wycliffe Bible Translators.
Sheryl grew up in Winfield and met Jim, of White Cloud, in college where they were both in rebellion against their Christian heritage. In the fall of 1979, both rededicated their lives to God.
Sheryl will share her personal testimony of her life without and with Christ, as well as the challenges and joys of serving as a Wycliff missionary. She sees herself and her husband as “ordinary people who [had found] themselves working for God’s kingdom in an interesting and challenging setting.” They like to relate not only as missionaries, but also as believers, marriage partners, parents and grandparents.
Waffles and Worship is planned to last for one hour, giving busy women (7th grade to adults) a moment to relax and be served a full breakfast followed by an uplifting message.
Ivy Stone, Waffles and Worship coordinator, extends a welcome to all.
Mark your calendars and bring friends! RSVP to ivystone789@gmail.com.
