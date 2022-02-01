Missouri Western State University named 526 students to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall semester of 2021. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 3.5 or better qualify for the honor.
Students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll are listed below by hometown:
Atchison: Kayla Hinson, Liz Lee
Hiawatha: Madison Clair
Highland: John Powell, Shayna Wilson
Horton: Isaiah Cortes, Garret Davis
Troy: Kassidy Ashworth, Chantel Duncan, Kohlbe King
