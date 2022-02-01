Missouri Western logo

Missouri Western State University named 526 students to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall semester of 2021. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 3.5 or better qualify for the honor.

Students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll are listed below by hometown:

Atchison: Kayla Hinson, Liz Lee

Hiawatha: Madison Clair

Highland: John Powell, Shayna Wilson

Horton: Isaiah Cortes, Garret Davis

Troy: Kassidy Ashworth, Chantel Duncan, Kohlbe King

