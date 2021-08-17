Missouri Western State University conferred a total of 455 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates in the Spring 2021 semester. Graduates came from 17 states and seven foreign countries.
Area graduates include:
Atchison: Michael Chase Grippin, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Marketing; Margaret Evelyn Sharp, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management and Human Resources; Kairstin Ann Snyder, Bachelor of Social Work
Effingham: Gabrielle Hannah Marie George, Bachelor of Social Work; Kristin Marie George. Bachelor of Social Work
Powhattan: Jordan Michele Galietti, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Legal Studies
Seneca: Joel Ray Wiegand, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Troy: Andrew Tyler Carskaddon, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting; Lauren Ann Scott, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Benjamin Scott Wardlow, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
