Missouri Western is pleased to announce the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the President's and Dean's Lists for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify, undergraduate students must carry 12 hours or more for graded credit and earn a grade point average of 4.0 for the President's List, or 3.5 for the Dean's List.
Congratulations to these local distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement:
Kassidy Ashworth of Troy has been named to the President's List
Shalynn Dominguez of Wathena has been named to the President's List
Sidney Fleek of Wathena has been named to the President's List
Jake Pohl of Wathena has been named to the President's List
Josh Pohl of Wathena has been named to the President's List
John Powell of Highland has been named to the President's List
Kendra Sperfslage of Seneca has been named to the President's List
Sadie Bembrick of Wathena has been named to the Dean's List
Kohlbe King of Troy has been named to the Dean's List
Zeb Speer of Troy has been named to the Dean's List
Missouri Western State University is a student-centered learning community preparing individuals for lives of excellence through applied learning. Missouri Western is located in St. Joseph, Mo., and is committed to the educational, economic, cultural and social development of the region it serves. Visit missouriwestern.edu.
