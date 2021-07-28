Missouri Western logo

Missouri Western State University named 415 students to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring semester of 2021. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the honor.

Honor Roll recipients include:

Atchison: Ben Wilson

Highland: John Powell, Shayna Wilson

Troy: Kohlbe King

Wathena: Sidney Fleek, Jake Pohl

Missouri Western State University named 521 students to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring semester of 2021. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 3.5 or better qualify for the honor.

Atchison: Brienna Dove, Cameron Hefner, Liz Lee

Elwood: Jennifer Buch, Jordan Meyers

Sabetha: Peter Strahm

Seneca: Sydney Schmelzle

Troy: Chantel Duncan, Trey Jenkins, Brittany Klaus, Lauren Scott

Wathena: Morgan Kiehnhoff, Josh Pohl

