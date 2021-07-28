Missouri Western State University named 415 students to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring semester of 2021. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the honor.
Honor Roll recipients include:
Atchison: Ben Wilson
Highland: John Powell, Shayna Wilson
Troy: Kohlbe King
Wathena: Sidney Fleek, Jake Pohl
Missouri Western State University named 521 students to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring semester of 2021. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 3.5 or better qualify for the honor.
Atchison: Brienna Dove, Cameron Hefner, Liz Lee
Elwood: Jennifer Buch, Jordan Meyers
Sabetha: Peter Strahm
Seneca: Sydney Schmelzle
Troy: Chantel Duncan, Trey Jenkins, Brittany Klaus, Lauren Scott
Wathena: Morgan Kiehnhoff, Josh Pohl
