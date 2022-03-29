Missouri Western State University conferred a total of 371 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates during the Summer and Fall semesters, 2021. Graduates came from 19 states and three foreign countries.
Graduates include:
Effingham: Lacee Lynn Drimmel, Master of Science in Nursing, Health Care Leadership Nicholas Ryan Cron, Bachelor of General Studies
Hiawatha: Madison Renae Clair, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sabetha: Paritaben Mihir Patel, Master of Science in Nursing, Health Care Leadership and Master of Business Administration, General Business; Peter Marti Strahm, Bachelor of Arts in English, Technical Communication
Troy: Chantel Renae Duncan, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Legal Studies and Certificate in Legal Assistant; Treyton Cole Jenkins, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Law Enforcement; Luke Lawrence Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management
