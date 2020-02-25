The Feb. 8 meeting of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club was called to order by acting President Landry O’Bryan at 4:30 p.m. Landry led the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge. Roll call was, “What’s your favorite pizza topping?” and was answered by 10 members. There were no January minutes due to cancellation as a result of weather.
Ben Selland, treasurer, reported that there was an expense of a $50 gift certificate to Brown Atchison Electric Coop for the Spotlight Auction in March.
Reporter Bentley Selland stated that there was not an article turned in for January due to no meeting held, however December meeting article was submitted to the Hiawatha World.
Club leader, Vickie Schuetz reminded the club that Club days is coming up quickly and will be from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 29 at Hiawatha High School. The spotlight auction is March 9-10th from 5:30-9. Regional Club Days will be March 21. Better Beef days will be April 4.
In unfinished business, Caleb Heiniger let us know that the swine meeting that was cancelled will be rescheduled at a later date.
In new business, Landry mentioned that we might need to get new club shirts as half of the club is either needing new sizes or does not have a shirt at all. The club members liked the idea of a new T-shirt design and will bring ideas to the next meeting.
The meeting was turned over to acting vice president, Lyndzee Wamsley. For the program talks were given by Elly O’Bryan, Devynn Wenger and Austynn Wenger. Recreation was done prior to the meeting where Valentine’s Day cookies were decorated and gift bags were assembled.
Bentley Selland made a motion to adjourn the meeting, second by Max Selland. The meeting was ended by reciting the 4-H club motto.
Reporter
