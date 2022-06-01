The regularly monthly meeting of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club was held on Sunday, May 1 at the Powhattan United Methodist Church. President Carolyn Schuetz called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were led by Carolyn and Simon. Roll call was “What is your favorite fruit?” answered by 10 members and 2 leaders; also present were 3 parents present for a total of 15 in attendance. Devynn led us in singing, “How Much is That Doggie in the Window?”
The minutes from the April meeting were read and approved. A thank you for helping with the Powhttan Easter Egg Hunt was read. Caleb gave the treasurer’s report. In the Leaders’ Report, Vickie reviewed the fair schedule, thanked member for stepping in to fill missing officer positions today, and reminded members to be working on radio spots and newspaper blurbs for the fair. Ben gave the Council Report and shared that the Countywide Pool Party will be in Horton on August 10th.
There was no old business. In new business, Landry submitted a project proposal for our club to paint the PUMC railings. Ben moved to pursue this project, Jackson seconded, motion passed. Landry will lead this Citizenship Service project with the following committee members: Austynn, Anna, Max, and Sofi. Ben moved that our June 12th club meeting time be changed to 2:00 so that we can paint afterwards. Jackson seconded, motion passed.
Acting Vice President Devynn introduced the program: Anna gave a talk about fair projects, Astynn’s Health Minute was “Treating Sunburn,” and Austynn and Devynn talked about seconding a motion and if a chair can vote in their parlaw moment. Sofi led members in recreation.
Caleb moved and Jax seconded we adjourn. We adjourned saying our 4-H Club Motto.
Submitted by Max Selland
