The monthly meeting of the Modern Sunflowers 4H group was held on June 9, 2019 at the Powhattan Methodist church. Acting president Landry O’Bryan called the meeting to order. Deyvnn Wenger led the Pledge of Allegiance and 4H pledge. Roll call was “your favorite activity for summer.” It was answered by nine members and two leaders.
We had no correspondences. Treasurer report was given by Elliie O’Bryan, reporters report was given. Club leader Vickie Schuetz reminded everyone about housing forms and articles for the fair with their due dates. Vickie Schuetz thanked everyone that helped with the poppies and alumni dinner. There was no old business. New business the club was asked to do a concession stand for the archery match and after discussion it was decided we didn’t have enough help. We also talked about banner and float and made committees.
Acting president Landry O’Bryan turned the meeting over to acting vice president Lyndzee Wamsley she introduced the program. We had a talk by Landry about her youth camp. Lyndzee turned the meeting back over to the president we had no reacreation, Refreshments was served by Lyndzee Wamsely.
Austynn Wenger made motion to adjourn and it was seconded.
Boomer Ross, Reporter
