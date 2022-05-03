The regularly monthly meeting of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club was held on Sunday, April 10 at the Powhattan United Methodist Church following our foods project meeting and taco dinner. President Carolyn Schuetz called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were led by Jax and Klein. Roll call was answered by sharing an Easter fact by 14 members and 2 leaders; also present were 6 parents present for a total of 22 in attendance. Jackson and Caleb led us in singing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.”
The minutes from the March meeting were read and approved. Caleb gave the treasurer’s report. In committee reports, Austynn shared the club t-shirt design and stated shirts will be ordered this month. In the Leaders’ Report, Vickie reminded us of upcoming important dates, passed out ribbons from County and Regional Club Days, shared a livestock judging booklet, and encouraged members to be thinking about their radio spots for the fair.
There was no old business. In new business, our club was asked to help the Legion Auxiliary place poppies and flags for Memorial Day. We were also asked to help serve the Powhattan Alumni Dinner that same date. Caleb moved we serve our community by helping both the Auxilary and the Alumni on May 28. Jackson second, motion passed.
Acting Vice President Ben introduced the program: Austynn gave a talk “Beef: Birth to Table,” Ben shared “How to Sell Eggs,” Astynn’s Health Minute was “Cooking Cleanly,” and Austynn and Devynn talked about gavel use in their parlaw moment. Carolyn led members in playing freeze tag for recreation.
Austynn moved and Caleb seconded. We adjourned saying our 4-H Club Motto.
President Carolyn Schuetz
Secretary Elly O’Bryan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.