The regularly monthly meeting of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club was held on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Powhattan United Methodist Church. President Carolyn Schuetz called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were led by Sofi Selland. Roll call was answered by sharing one thing you are thankful for by 15 members and 2 leaders. We also had 5 parents present for a total of 22 in attendance.
The minutes from the September meeting were read and approved. Caleb gave the treasurer’s report; there were no expenses or income with a continued balance of $3,291.88. Jackson Heiniger moved to accept the treasurer’s report. Austynn Wenger seconded. There was no reporter’s report. In her Leaders’ Report, Vickie returned State Fair entries and record books. She encouraged new officers to attend the online officers’ training and challenged all members to begin filling out their pin apps for next year. Achievement Night will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Heinigers will provide a fruit tray and Wengers will provide a veggie tray.
There was no old business. In new business, Vickie and Austin led the program to initiate new officers. The new officers then inducted our 4 new 4-H members: Simon Heiniger, Klein & Grace Quilter, and Sofi Selland.
Vice President, Landry O’Bryan, introduced the program: Caleb Heiniger “History of Colorado”, Landry “Welcome to the Cresent Café”, and Austynn’s monthly health minute “Helpful Hints for Holiday Eating.” Max Selland led recreation as we played The Great Gourd Race, and the Schuetz family provided refreshments.
Austynn moved to adjourn the meeting. Caleb seconded. We adjourned saying our 4-H Club Motto.
President Landry O’Bryan and Secretary Elly O’Bryan
