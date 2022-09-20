The regularly monthly meeting of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club was held on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Powhattan United Methodist Church. President Carolyn Schuetz called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were led by club leaders, Austin and Vickie. Jill led us in singing “Autumn Leaves are Falling Down.” Roll call was “What kind of toothpaste do you use?” answered by 13 members and 2 leaders; also present were 5 parents present for a total of 20 in attendance.
The minutes from the August meeting were read and approved. Austin gave the treasurer’s report. Jackson moved to accept the treasurer’s report. Max seconded, Motion passed. Max gave the reporter’s report. In the Leaders’ Report, Vickie reminded us of the due date for Record Books and Pin Apps . Austin asked parents to stay afterwards for a quick parent meeting.
In old business, Elly presented a bill for the BCF banner project. Simon moved to pay the bill, and Ben seconded. Motion passed. In new business, 4-H Sunday is October 2nd. Elly moved to once again participate in the PUMC service, serving muffins and juice following. Max seconded and motion passed. A committee was formed: Elly (chair), Anna, and Jackson. Jackson moved and Devynn seconded that we invite families to go fishing after the 4-H Sunday service. Motion passed. Ideas were shared to participate in 4-H’s 48
Hours of Service. Elly moved we collect books for the local little libraries. Grace seconded; motion passed.
Acting Vice President Austynn introduced the program: Astynn’s Health minute was “Healthy Snacks for Busy 4-Hers.” Faith led recreation as members participated in the blanket flip challenge.
Max moved and Simon seconded we adjourn. We adjourned saying our 4-H Club Motto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.