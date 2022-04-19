The regularly monthly meeting of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club was held on Saturday, March 5 at Hiawatha High School following County Club Day. President Carolyn Schuetz called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were led by Jackson Heiniger. Roll call was answered by your favorite carnival ride by 15 members and 2 leaders; also present were 5 parents present for a total of 22 in attendance. Anna and Sofi Selland led us in singing “The Muffin Man.”
The minutes from the February meeting were read and approved. Caleb Heiniger gave the treasurer’s report. Max moved and Jackson seconded to pay the bill presented at last month’s meeting. Motion passed. In committee reports, Elly O’Bryan reported that our coop and church service project was complete. In her Leaders’ Report, Vickie reminded us of the Spotlight Auction dates and times and Regional 4-H Day.
There was no old business. In new business, Austin shared that next month’s meeting would include preparation of/and our club taco dinner. Look at our club facebook page for signups. Austynn Wenger moved and Caleb seconded to help with the Powhattan Easter Egg Hunt again this year. Motion passed…please meet on March 16th at 9:00 at the church to help stuff eggs. Landry O’Bryan shared her idea for our club t-shirts. Jackson moved and Austynn seconded to move forward with this design. Austynn amended the motion that the club will purchase shirts for each member and families can purchase additional shirts. Motion passed. The following t-shirt committee was formed: Landry, Austynn, Kendall – adult contact.
Vice President Landry introduced the program: Max Selland shared his reading of The Nut Tree, Astynn’s Health Minute was “Spring Cleaning Your Health,” and Austynn and Devynn talked about Point of Order in their parlaw moment.
Landry moved and Austynn seconded to change the time of our April meeting to 3 p.m. to allow for preparation of our taco dinner. Motion passed. Caleb moved to adjourn the meeting. Devynn seconded. We adjourned saying our 4-H Club Motto.
Reporter, Elly O'Bryan, secretary and Carolyn Schuetz, president
