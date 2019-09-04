July meeting: The monthly meeting of the Modern Sunflowers 4H club was held July 12 at the Horton Blue Building. President Chelbi Peters called the meeting to order. Austynn Wenger led us in the pledge of allegiance and 4H pledge. Roll call was answered by “your favorite 4H project at the fair?” it was answered by 17 members.
We had no correspondences or treasurer report. Reporter report was given by Boomer Ross. Committee report was given vy leader Vickie Schuetz letting us know that our banner received reserve champion and she let us know about the swimming party with more details to come.
No unfinished business. No New business
President Chelbi Peters told everyone that the program would be our tour around the fair grounds and then helping with the float to get it ready for the parade.
President Chelbi Peters asked for a motion to adjourn the meeting. Shelby Maher made a motion and it was seconded. We ended our meeting with the 4H motto: To Make the Best Better.”
August Meeting: The monthly meeting of the modern sunflowers 4H group was held on august 4, 2019 at the Powhattan Methodist church. Acting President Landry O’Bryan called the meeting to order. Devynn Wenger led us in the pledge of allegiance and 4H pledge. Roll call was “What was you favorite 4H project?” it was answered by 11 members and 1 leader. Song leader Anna Selland led us in singing the caterpillar song. The minutes for June and July were read and approved.
We had no correspondences. Treasurer report was given, we had no reporter report. Committee reports Carolyn Schuetz let everyone know that we got first place in the cow contest. Club leader Vickie Schuetz let everyone know we got 2nd place on our float and reserve on our banner. She also went over state fair items due by Aug. 12 and to start working on pin apps and record books and KAP’s.
No unfinished business and no new business.
Acting President Landry O’Bryan turned the meeting over to the acting vice president Austynn Wenger and she introduced the program. We had a talk by Carolyn Schuetz over her bow poster and Anna Selland and Elly O’Bryan talked about Happy reading with the novel effect and read us a couple pages. Austynn Wenger back over to the acting president. Our recreation was our annual swimming party refreshments be Vickie Schuetz.
We had a motion to adjourn the meeting an a second. We ended our meeting with the 4H Motto “To Make the Best Better.”
Boomer Ross, Reporter
