Modern Sunflowers - front (l-r) Carolyn Schuetz, Jax Wenger, Klein Quilter, Soft Selland, Grace Quilter, Simon Heiniger, Jackson Heiniger, and Max Selland; back, Austynn Wenger, Devynn Wenger, Caleb Heiniger, Ben Selland, Landry O'Bryan, Anna Selland and Elly O'Bryan.
The Modern Sunflowers met on Oct. 2. Oct. 2 through the 9th is 4-H week. Our club met at the Powhattan United Methodist Church around 9:30 to prepare for helping with the church service. Our President Carolyn Schuetz welcome everyone to our service and thanked the church for letting us use it for our meetings and activities throughout the year. She began with the call to worship, and we had others that helped with the service as well. After the church service was over our club invited the church members to some orange juice and muffins.
The Modern Sunflowers proceeded with there monthly meeting and President Carolyn Schuetz started it off with Grace Quilter saying the flag salute and 4-H club pledge. Roll call was answered with “Your favorite Halloween candy?” Jax Wenger and his Aunt Jill lead us in singing Johnny Appleseed. Elly O’Bryan read the September minutes and they were approved as read. The treasurer’s book and the reporter’s book are being judge. Vickie Schuetz gave the leaders report stating that November 22 is our 4-H achievement night, and we will install new officers at our next meeting. We adjourned our meeting and heading to the Horton Lake for some food and fishing. Our next meeting will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Powhattan United Methodist Church.
