The Modern Sunflowers participated in 4-H wee on Oct. 3. The club helped with the Powhattan United Methodist Church service.
Some things the kids helped with were lighting the candles, greeting and handing out bulletins. Landry O'Bryan welcomed everyone and thanked the church for letting us use their church for our meetings.
We also had Jackie Wenger help with the kids sermon. The Modern Sunflowers would like to thank the Powhattan United Methodist churh for the use for our meetings and support they give us over the years.
Also on Oct. 3, the Modern Sunflowers participated in the 48 hours of community service, helping plant mums for Miriam Bryan of Powhattan.
On Oct. 4, the Modern Sunflowers went to the Powhattan City meeting and had Lyle chadwell, Mayor of Powhattan, sign the 4-H proclamation for 4-H week. Carolyn Schuetz read the proclamation and then the mayor signed it.
The November meeting took place on Nov. 14 and the club installed new 4-H officers and four new members to the club. Max Selland is reporter, Caleb Heiniger is treasurer, Carolyn Schuetz is president, Elly O'Bryan is secretary and Landry O'Bryan is vice president. New members are Simon Heiniger, Sofi Selland, Grace and Klein Quilter.
