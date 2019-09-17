The monthly meeting of the Modern Sunflowers 4H club was Sept. 8 at the Powhattan Methodist Church. Acting president Landry O’Bryan called the meeting to order, Devynn Wenger led the 4H pledge and Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call was answered with “things that make you grouchy” by eight members and two leaders. Song leaders Anna Selland, Elly and Landry O’Bryan led us in singing the wiener man. The minutes of the August meeting were read and approved. No correspondence, Treasurer Report given by Ben Selland.
Club leader Vickie Schuetz let us know that 4H week will be Oct. 6-12, Clover Bud forms are due by Nov. 1 and KAP’S, pin apps and record books are due by Sept. 30.
No unfinished or new business. No committee reports.
Acting president Landry O’Bryan turned the meeting over to acting Vice President Ben selland. We had program and talk by Devynn Wenger over hard boiled eggs. The program was then turned over to the acting president.
Recreation was by the Wenger family and went outside to play, refreshments was served by Schuetz and Heiniger family. A motion was made to adjourn the meeting and it was seconded. Meeting ended by saying the 4H motto.
Boomer Ross, Reporter
