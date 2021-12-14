The regularly monthly meeting of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club was held on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Powhattan United Methodist Church. President Landry O’Bryan called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were led by Jackson Heiniger. Roll call was answered by telling the name of your favorite pet by 13 members and 2 leaders. We also had 5 parents present for a total of 20 in attendance.
The minutes from the September meeting were read and approved. Caleb gave the treasurer’s report; there were no expenses or income with a continued balance of $3,291.88. Jackson Heiniger moved to accept the treasurer’s report. Jax Wenger seconded. There was no reporter’s report. In her Leaders’ Report, Vickie reminded us that we would be signing our 4-H contracts today. Online enrollment for the next 4-H year is now open, it is the start of 4-H Week, and we will attend the City Council Meeting on Monday, meeting for a service project beforehand.
There was no old business. In new business, it was announced that our new 4-H program books are in-process and will be handed out next month.
For the program, we participated in 4-H Sunday at PUMC. We served muffins and juice to the congregation to show our appreciation. Austynn Wenger moved to adjourn the meeting. Simon Heiniger seconded. We adjourned saying our 4-H Club Motto.
President Landry O’Bryan Secretary Elly O’Bryan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.