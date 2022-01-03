The regularly monthly meeting of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club was held on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Powhattan United Methodist Church. President Carolyn Schuetz called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were led by Simon and Caleb Heiniger. Roll call of “What is your favorite thing to do in the snow?” was answered by 12 members and 2 leaders. We also had 5 parents present for a total of 19 in attendance. Simon and Carolyn led us in singing “Jingle Bells.”
The minutes from the November meeting were read and approved. Caleb gave the treasurer’s report; there were no expenses or income with a continued balance of $3,291.88. Jackson Heiniger moved to accept the treasurer’s report. Sofi Selland seconded. Sofi gave the reporter’s report stating Max had turned in the October and November meeting minutes to both county newspapers. Landry O’Bryan gave the 4-H Council report sharing the new officers. In her leader’s report, Vickie congratulated members who had begun their pin applications and discussed how we as a club could encourage members and help meet newly set goals.
There was no old business. In new business, we held our Purple Seal Ceremony. Our January meeting will be held at the Netawaka Fitness Center and include swimming. Austynn moved and Jackson seconded that the club would pay for entrance fees for all members and their families.
Vice President, Landry, introduced the program: Austynn and Devynn Wenger “Parlaw Refresher”, Devynn “Inexpensive Teacher Gifts”, and Austynn’s monthly health minute “5 Winter Health Tips.” Jackson and Simon led recreation as we played Marshmallow Snowman Stack Race, and the Wenger family provided refreshments.
Upcoming reminders…County Club Day (decide in January what the club will do), 4-H Day at K-State Basketball sign-up, upcoming calving school.
Caleb moved to adjourn the meeting. Landry seconded. We adjourned saying our 4-H Club Motto.
Max Selland, Reporter
