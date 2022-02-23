The regularly monthly meeting of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club was held on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Powhattan United Methodist Church. President Carolyn Schuetz called the meeting to order.
The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were led by Sofi Selland and Grace Quilter. Roll call was answered by guess the number of kisses by 15 members and 2 leaders; Devynn Wenger guessed the closest. We also had 5 parents present for a total of 22 in attendance. Devynn and Jax Wenger led us in singing Happy Birthday.
The minutes from the January meeting were read and approved. Max Selland gave the reporter’s report. In committee reports, Elly O’Bryan explained that we would be assembling our carepackages for the Powhattan Coop and PUMC following our meeting. She also presented a bill for the fruit and snacks. In her Leaders’ Report, Vickie shared an updated reminders page and gave details about the upcoming Club Days.
In old business, we discussed our Club Days skit…we will practice after the meeting. Our club needs to provide 2 dozen cookies for the Spotlight Auction in March. The O’Bryan/Selland/Wenger family volunteered. In new business, Austynn moved the club pay $50 towards each member’s registration for one event each year. Jackson seconded. After discussion, the motion failed in a 3 to 12 vote. Landry moved and Caleb seconded to change the date of our March meeting to the 5th to coincide with Club Days. Motion passed. This change moves our Family Taco Meal to April. It was suggested that it may be time to look into new club t-shirts. Please bring your ideas to the next meeting.
Vice President, Landry O’Bryan, introduced the program: Sofi gave a project talk about her mixed media kitten kit, Klein Quilter shared how to make rootbeer floats, and Elly introduced us to My Pet Peppa. Austynn’s monthly health minute topic was Drink Wisely and Austynn and Devynn shared their parlaw moment. For recreation, Jax led us in playing Simon Says, and the Heiniger family provided refreshments.
Austynn moved to adjourn the meeting. Caleb seconded. We adjourned saying our 4-H Club Motto.
President Carolyn Schuetz Secretary Elly O’Bryan
