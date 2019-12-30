The December meeting of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club was called to order at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 by President Carolyn Schuetz. Flag salute and 4-H pledge led by Boomer Ross. There were 16 members answering roll call, “Who’s your favorite teacher?”
Song leader Elly O’Bryan led the club in BINGO but used Santa instead. November minutes and treasurers report were read and approved.
The 4-H Council had election of officers at their previous meeting. Leaders Vickie Schuetz and Jill Selland encouraged members to start thinking about 4-H Club Days and ideas for talks/presentations.
There will be bowling at the next club meeting on Jan. 12 starting at 2 p.m. Cost is $8 per person which includes bowling and one drink. There is a swine meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Caleb Heiniger’s home. Hot dogs, drinks and a movie will be provided.
The meeting was turned over to the vice president for the program. Project talks were given by Austynn Wenger and Anna Selland. Austynn discussed health and wellness with a focus on how much water we should drink. Anna made white pretzels with white chocolate sprinkles. A game of “Santa Says” was played for recreation led by Anna, Ben and Max Selland.
A motion to adjourn the meeting was seconded and approved.
Reporters: Bentley and Justin Selland
